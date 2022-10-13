Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rain From Strong Storm System Packed With Gusty Winds
News

Child Injured From Fall Out Of Second-Story Window While Mom Ran Errands In Baltimore: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The child fell out of a window in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road in Baltimore
The child fell out of a window in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road in Baltimore Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Maryland after falling out of a two-story window in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, police say.

The child was found by officers on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road, where he reportedly fell, suffering head, neck, and back injuries, according to officials.

It is alleged that the child’s mother left him at home with other children while she ran errands.

The condition of the child was not immediately available on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Child Protective Services has now been called in to investigate the incident, according to reports.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.