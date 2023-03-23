Body Spotted In Loch Raven Reservoir In Baltimore County (DEVELOPING)

A body was found in the water at the Loch Raven Reservoir on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore County, police say.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, officers were called to a stretch Dulaney Valley Road near Jarrettsville Pike, where there was a report of a body that was found in the water.

The body has since reportedly been discovered and Baltimore County Police officers are conducting an investigation.

No additional information was provided by officials.

