Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
News

Body Spotted In Loch Raven Reservoir In Baltimore County (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
Loch Raven Reservoir
Loch Raven Reservoir Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

A body was found in the water at the Loch Raven Reservoir on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore County, police say.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, officers were called to a stretch Dulaney Valley Road near Jarrettsville Pike, where there was a report of a body that was found in the water.

The body has since reportedly been discovered and Baltimore County Police officers are conducting an investigation.

No additional information was provided by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

