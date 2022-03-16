Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Baltimore Raven Gus Edwards Suing 'Crazy Girls' LA Strip Club: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Crazy Girls strip club in LA.
Crazy Girls strip club in LA. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Gus Edwards, a running back for the Baltimore Ravens, is suing a Los Angeles strip club after an alleged gunpoint robbery, TMZ Sports reports.

The 26-year-old Rutgers University grad was robbed at gunpoint of his $50,000 diamond chain and $25,000 watch by five masked men while he went to retrieve his car from valet at the "Crazy Girls" club, the outlet said. His buddy's $60,000 watch was also apparently stolen.

Security was captured by surveillance making no attempt to intervene, the athlete is alleging. Approximately one week later, Edwards got a message on Instagram from a person with the username "Johnny Blaze" saying he'd been "set up" by the valet.

Edwards joined the Ravens in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers University. He already was having a tough year in 2021 since he tore his ACL, during his third season with Baltimore.

Click here for the complete story by TMZ Sports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.