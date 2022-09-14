Baltimore Gang Member Admits To Multiple Attempted Murders As Part Of Racketeering Conspiracy

A Baltimore “Triple C” gang member admitted to participating in a violent racketeering conspiracy that included at least five attempted murders and one successful one, federal authorities announced.

Zeno Burnette, 24, a member of the Cruddy Conniving Crutballs (Triple C) pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy to further his gang’s reputation between 2015 and 2020, according to US Attorney Erek Barron.

As detailed in his plea agreement, Burnette admitted that he and other Triple C members were involved in more than a dozen murders and numerous non-fatal shootings, robberies, and carjackings during a violent multi-year stretch.

He also confirmed that Triple C members regularly used social media to identify and locate victims and to share information concerning possible retaliation for violent crimes committed by gang members, Barron said.

During the conspiracy, prosecutors said that the gang members used at least 14 firearms to commit their crimes, often swapping them out to make it more difficult to trace ballistic evidence.

Burnette admitted to the court that he participated in at least five attempted murders including the attempted murders of two rival gang members, and the December 2018 murder of Corey Moseley.

Furthermore, he said that his co-conspirators committed other acts that he did not participate in which included sixteen murders, at least twenty attempted robberies, two robberies, and three carjackings.

Baltimore residents Rashaud “Shaud” Nesmith, 21, and Michael “Mikkie” Chester, 23, pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy over the summer.

As part of their pleas, Burnette is expected to receive 20 years in federal prison, according to prosecutors. Chester is receiving a similar sentence and Nesmith is to get 40 years behind bars.

