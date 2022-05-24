Baltimore County Police Union Wants Chief Melissa Hyatt Out

The Baltimore County Police union wants their top officer removed immediately.

The Fraternal Order Police said they "have lost all faith and confidence in Melissa Hyatt as the Chief of Baltimore County Police," in a letter posted on Twitter.

Chief Hyatt, who has held the position since June 17, 2019, released a statement in response to the union's motion, saying she will not be discouraged by their actions.

"Department members have the opportunity to participate in focus groups, listening sessions, and open forums to provide their feedback," Chief Hyatt said. "This is in addition to establishing a dedicated police union liaison and an e-mail address that allows for direct communication between any member of the agency and myself."

The union's letter recounts several instances in which the union believes Chief Hyatt mishandled various situations and issues among the department.

For example, the union claims Chief Hyatt supported a movement that would have removed due process trial boards for Maryland police officers on March 2, 2022.

Other instances call out Chief Hyatt's dismissal of several sexual harassment/hostile work environment cases, refusal to take questions at In-Service training and unwillingness to directly deal with the FOP's leadership to address underlying issues.

Chief Hyatt concluded her letter by saying she will not be deterred "from ensuring that we continue to provide the highest level of service to all of the communities throughout Baltimore County."

