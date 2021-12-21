Baltimore County Man Gets Life Without Parole For Rape Of 11-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutors

A Baltimore man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old girl outside a Dundalk school, multiple news outlets report.

Royal Jamar Quinn, 26, received life without parole after a jury previously convicted him of first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, and kidnapping in connection with the kidnap and rape.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Battista handed down the life sentence on Dec. 16.

State Prosecutors said Quinn attacked the girl from behind and dragged her from school grounds to a grassy area, where he sexually assaulted her. The victim fought back for nearly seven minutes, authorities said, and then reported the attack.

Surveillance footage led investigators to Quinn, who was serving probation after being released from prison in 2017 following his 2014 conviction for second-degree murder in a separate case.

