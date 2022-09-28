Apple TV+ Show Filming In Baltimore Needs Young Men To Play Army Recruits

Men ages 18 to 40 are being sought to play Army recruits in an Apple TV+ show filming in Baltimore.

The extras are needed for "Flamingo," the adaptation of the novel "Lady in the Lake," and will be paid $120 to $250. Filming will take place on Friday, Sept. 30

"Lady in the Lake" is based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name that centers around an investigative journalist working on unsolved murder cases. The miniseries is set to air on Apple TV+.

