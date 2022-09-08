Anton Black's Family Reaches $5 Million Settlement

Three small towns in Maryland will pay $5 million to the parents of 19-year-old Anton Black, who died during a 2018 police encounter, and must implement new policing policies and use-of-force training, following a two-year legal battle.

The suit was filed against the towns of Greensboro, Ridgely and Centreville, along with the state medical examiner's office, two police officers and their two police chiefs.

In addition to the $5 million, the settlement requires policing changes to prevent deaths similar to Black's.

The landmark settlement in the suit was filed by Black's parents and grass-roots organization Coalition for Justice for Anton Black. The family's attorney, René Swafford, said during a press conference streamed by the ACLU that Anton's autopsy mischaracterized his cause of death as accidental.

"There was nothing accidental about it," she said. "There was nothing accidental about chasing him, breaking the window, getting him down to the ground, shackling him and applying their bodyweight until Anton was dead."

Anton died of asphyxiation in the prone-position, which thanks to the Black family's settlement will be restricted in police officers' apprehension techniques.

Click here for more from the Associated Press via CBS News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.