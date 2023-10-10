New Photos Clearly Show Morgan State University Mass Shooting Suspects (Updated)

Fresh photos have been released by the Baltimore Police Department as they continue to attempt to track down suspects implicated in a mass shooting at Morgan State University last weekend.

A reward approaching $10,000 has been offered by Metro Crime Stoppers after four men and a woman were shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, not far from campus, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

Four of the victims were students at Morgan State.

In a video released by the department during the investigation, the four suspects can be seen walking across an area lawn around the time of the shooting before it cuts to three from the group rushing back in the opposite direction.

New, more clear photos of the suspected shooters was released by the Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday, providing a better look at the wanted men.

It is believed that the shooting was a result of a dispute between two small groups, one of which pulled out the weapons and began firing, according to the police.

The shooting also led to Morgan State University canceling or postponing all of its Homecoming activities for the first time in its history.

"What happened on our campus was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community," University President David Wilson said. "It was so disappointing to learn of what took place especially after what was a family-filled and fun evening of celebrating the pageantry and beauty of our students."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.