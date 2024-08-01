Michael Mazor, 46, has been identified by investigators as the person who was killed during a ride in Pikesville at around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 that ended with the fatal crash.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, it is believed Mazor was heading north on Park Heights Avenue on a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle when it struck a curb, causing him to be ejected into the southbound lanes of the roadway.

While still in the lane Mazor was struck by the driver of a 2004 Cadillac. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is now being investigated by the department's Crash Team.

