Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Jeep Identified By Police In Baltimore County

A 35-year-old man was killed after crashing a brand-new motorcycle over the weekend in Baltimore County, police say.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Facebook)
Joshua Bernert has been identified by investigators as the person killed driving a 2024 Suzuki motorcycle on Sunday morning in Dundalk.

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded at approximately 10:15 a.m. on July 14 to a crash in the area of Dundalk Avenue and Cedar Place, where there was reports of a crash with a motorcycle down.

Investigators determined that a 2010 Jeep Liberty was turning south onto Dundalk Avenue when Bernert struck the vehicle.

Bernert was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Crash Team.

