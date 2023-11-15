Motorbike Rider Struck By Speeding Driver In Maryland Remembered For Faith, Love Of Motors

Matthew Araigeo Noah Vandergriff was pronounced dead in Baltimore days after he was involved in a crash with a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro in Dundalk.

At around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, officers were called to a reported crash on German Hill Road near Merritt Boulevard where Vandergriff was riding eastbound when he was struck by a westbound Camaro turning into a shopping center in the area.

He was reportedly thrown from the bike and was rushed to the ICU at Johns Hopkins BayView for treatment of skull fractures, brain bleeds, and swelling of the brain.

Tests found that he had no brain activity and he was pronounced dead on Sunday, Nov. 12 surrounded by friends and family.

According to a friend of the family, Vandergriff had a lifelong love of bikes, was planning to pursue a career as a mechanic, and loved to work on tinkering and fixing anything with a motor.

"He was a good kid with a great heart who was turning his life around for the better, and now his life is being taken away," the family friend said. "He also read the Bible every single night before he went to bed."

Support poured in for Vandergriff and his family following his death.

"I am Emma's mom. On behalf of Emma's immediate family we send our deepest sympathies and prayers for peace for the entire family and friends during this time," Christine Rinker wrote on GoFundMe.

"Matt was a good man. And he had faith in God. We will see him again when we are called home. There is nothing that can be said to comfort anyone. Our prayers continue endlessly."

There will be two viewings before Vandergriff is cremated at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Mace Avenue, according to the family, though times and dates have not been announced.

