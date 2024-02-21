Mother Of 1-Year-Old Girl Murdered By Man In Baltimore County Remembered For 'Vibrant Life'

Asia Lilly, 23, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the upper body and later pronounced dead as officers responded to the 6600 block of Collinsdale Rd. around 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Cameron Murel, 24, was arrested and charged with her murder on Tuesday.

More than $1,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched the day after her passing. A second campaign had raised just over $2,900 before donations were turned off.

“She was the light of our lives and she will be missed,” loved ones say of Lilly.

“She is leaving behind a beautiful daughter. Asia was a loving mother and a caring daughter. She always put others before herself.”

Campaign contributions will be used for funeral expenses for Lilly, a loving mother of a one-year-old girl.

Tributes and condolences also flooded social media:

“I’m so sorry your life was taken away so soon, you had so much more life to live!!!” reads one tribute.

“I’m so grateful that we made so many memories because that’s all I have…Sleep in peace beautiful.”

