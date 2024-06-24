Mother Can Thank Son For Winning $50K Scratcher Sold At Baltimore Liquor Store

On Monday, a Dundalk woman was escorted by her son to Lottery Headquarters to claim a $50,000 jackpot on a Gold Rush 7s Tripler instant ticket that was purchased at Man's Liquors on Holabird Avenue, officials say.

"I love the Lottery," the winner's son said, noting that he likes to take scratch-offs home to his retired mother to enjoy.

She enjoyed this one a little more than some of the other ones.

According to Lottery officials, the woman was home when she scratched the winning ticket and found a winning number in her final block with a $50,000 prize.

The grandmother mused that she has "never won this much," while the son said he "had to look at it 10 times," out of disbelief.

Once convinced that it was real, the son said he stashed the ticket away until they could claim the cash, which is earmarked for a new living space in Dundalk and possibly a new vehicle.

