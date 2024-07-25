Alert Issued For Missing 1-Year-Old In Baltimore (Developing)

Derrick Caraballero, 1, was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 in the 300 block of South Norris Street, investigators say, now they are trying to track him down.

The child was wearing a red shirt, green shorts, and orange crocks when he went missing.

Investigators also made note that Caraballero has eczema on the left side of his legs and face, a birthmark on his buttocks area, and a scar on his right arm.

He was last spotted with an unidentified white woman driving a gray Volkswagen Passat with a Maryland tag of 3DR0900,

Anyone with information regarding Caraballero or his whereabouts has been instructed to call 911.

