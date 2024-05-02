Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie, was located by the Unified Command and advised Maryland State Police, who then pulled his body from a red construction vehicle.

At the time of the fateful bridge collapse, there were eight workers on the bridge. One more victim is still believed to be at the site.

"With the news that a fifth victim has been located, there is some small peace provided to another family amidst all the agony they've endured," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott stated.

"While we continue to be heartbroken for all of these families, one more soul has been brought home, but one Marylander is still missing.

"To the family still waiting, our entire city joins you in the hope for the same closure soon and shares in your grief."

According to officials from the Port of Baltimore, they are expected to remove the Dali vessel no later than Friday, May 10, which will allow more access for ships as salvage efforts continue in the area.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” Col. Roland Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said.

“Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

