Fog/Mist 60°

SHARE

Mandyae Turner Charged With Attempted Murder

Weeks after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in Western Baltimore, police say they have apprehended a shooter wanted for attempting to kill him. 

Mandyae Turner

Mandyae Turner

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Mandyae Turner, 19, was arrested in connection to the March 1 shooting in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue that left on person with critical injuries, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on the night of the shooting, officers were called to Pennsylvania Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area, where they found the 20-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Investigators say that it was later determined that Turner allegedly shot the man multiple times inside a business. He was arrested on Thursday, April 18 and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE