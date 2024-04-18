Mandyae Turner, 19, was arrested in connection to the March 1 shooting in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue that left on person with critical injuries, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on the night of the shooting, officers were called to Pennsylvania Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area, where they found the 20-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that it was later determined that Turner allegedly shot the man multiple times inside a business. He was arrested on Thursday, April 18 and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

