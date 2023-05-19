Man, Woman With Poor Aim, Accused Of Attempting To Kill Teen Girl In Baltimore: Police

It is alleged that on Sunday, April 23, both Anthony Mason, Jr., 34, and Theresa Taylor, 42, both of Baltimore, fired multiple gunshots at a 16-year-old girl in the 400 block of Lyndhurt Street during a dispute.

The nature of the disagreement is unclear, though the teen was not struck by any of the bullets and was uninjured in the incident.

The investigation led police to arrest Mason on Wednesday, May 10 in the 400 block of Font Hill Avenue, the same place Taylor would be picked up days later on Monday, May 15.

Both were taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons charges, the department announced on Thursday, May 18. No information about an initial court appearance has been announced.

