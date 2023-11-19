Man Who Suffered Spinal Cord Injury In Diving Accident Gets Thanksgiving Boost In Towson

An event held Thanksgiving morning at a Towson bar will go toward helping Ryan Swartz, a local resident who suffered a spinal cord injury in a diving accident in August.

Swartz was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma from Hammerman Beach, and remains at the Kernan Rehabilitation Hospital, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.

The campaign, launched by Katie Ketchen, said Swartz continues to improve and is working 'round the clock with a physical therapist.

"Swartz, as referred to by his close friends, is described as a person who always puts others first," Ketchen writes. "But the time is NOW to put Ryan first.

"This family will undoubtedly have a long journey ahead of them, but with your help, we can provide essential funding and support so they can make their home accessible and comfortable for Ryan, assist with extensive medical expenses, or whatever this family needs to get by during this critical time."

The 103rd Turkey Bowl for Ryan will begin at 7 a.m. at Barley's Backyard Uptown, in Towson.

Click here to donate to Ryan's GoFundMe campaign.

