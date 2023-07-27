Man Shot In The Back In Baltimore Fighting For His Life At Area Hospital, Police Say

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Potee Street to investigate a reported midday shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a man - whose name has not been released - suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and lower body.

He was treated at the scene and rushed to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of critical injuries.

The incident is now being investigated by the department's Shooting and Homicide units.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the police by calling (410) 396-2499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

