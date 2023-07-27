Partly Cloudy 97°

SHARE

Man Shot In The Back In Baltimore Fighting For His Life At Area Hospital, Police Say

A late afternoon shooting in Baltimore on Thursday left a man hospitalized with possibly life-threatening injuries, authorities announced.

Baltimore Police are investigating the shooting.
Baltimore Police are investigating the shooting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Bruce Emmerling
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Potee Street to investigate a reported midday shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a man - whose name has not been released - suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and lower body.

He was treated at the scene and rushed to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of critical injuries.

The incident is now being investigated by the department's Shooting and Homicide units. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the police by calling (410) 396-2499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE