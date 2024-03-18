Mostly Cloudy 42°

SHARE

Man Killed In Baltimore County Street Racing Crash: State Police

A 56-year-old man was killed in a street racing crash in Maryland before dawn on Sunday, March 17, state police said.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Interstate 795 North and McDonogh Road in Owings Mills shortly before 4:50 a.m.

Leo Anthony Brooks Jr., of Reisterstown, was driving a 2017 Mercedes “believed to be engaged in a street race with an unidentified vehicle” when he lost control while speeding and hit a northbound Jeep Liberty, police said.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep driver was not involved in the race and was unharmed.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and The Baltimore County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE