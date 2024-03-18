Man Killed In Baltimore County Street Racing Crash: State Police

It happened on Interstate 795 North and McDonogh Road in Owings Mills shortly before 4:50 a.m.

Leo Anthony Brooks Jr., of Reisterstown, was driving a 2017 Mercedes “believed to be engaged in a street race with an unidentified vehicle” when he lost control while speeding and hit a northbound Jeep Liberty, police said.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep driver was not involved in the race and was unharmed.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and The Baltimore County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

