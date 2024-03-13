Man Killed Crossing Highway Remembered For Bringing Joy, Laughter To Family In Maryland

William Zambrano was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center on Friday, March 8 after being struck by a car on his walk home, passing away the same night, according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.

Zambrano is described as a loving uncle, son, brother, and father. More than $7,700 had been raised as of Wednesday, March 13.

“He was kind and radiated energy everywhere he went,” reads the fundraiser.

“He made it his personal assignment to bring joy and laughter into every space. He was deeply cherished and loved by our friends and family.”

Click here to donate.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.