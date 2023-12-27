Man Directing Vehicle Fatally Run Over At Baltimore Gas Station

The man was directing the vehicle to back up closer to the pumps in the gas station lot near The Alameda around 4:20 a.m., when he was struck by the 31-year-old driver, police said.

The Exxon station is located at Walters Avenue and The Alameda, where police say the crash occurred.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. It was not immediately clear if the victim was a gas attendant.

Crash Team detectives are investigating this incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.