Man Directing Vehicle Fatally Run Over At Baltimore Gas Station

A 58-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle he was directing early Wednesday morning, Dec. 27 in Baltimore, police said.

Exxon station at Walters and The Alameda.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
The man was directing the vehicle to back up closer to the pumps in the gas station lot near The Alameda around 4:20 a.m., when he was struck by the 31-year-old driver, police said.

The Exxon station is located at Walters Avenue and The Alameda, where police say the crash occurred.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. It was not immediately clear if the victim was a gas attendant.

Crash Team detectives are investigating this incident.

