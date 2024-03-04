Mostly Cloudy 65°

Man Dies When Car Strikes Pole In Essex: Police

A man died Sunday morning when he crashed into a pole in Essex, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. near the 200 block of Back River Neck Road, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Barry Stokes, 64, was heading southbound in a 2016 Toyota Corolla when he left the roadway and struck a pole, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased.

The investigation is being led by Baltimore County Crash Team detectives.

