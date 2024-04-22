Randallstown resident Darris Chandis Lilly, 38, has been identified by officials as the person who was rushed to the hospital following the two-alarm fire in the 4200 block of Wards Chapel Road, where he later died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

Crews from the Baltimore County Fire Department and nearby agencies were called at around 1:20 a.m. on April 21 to the home, where they were met by heavy fire showing from the residence.

Firefighters were advised that a man may be inside, and they launched a rescue effort, which led to them finding Lilly on the first floor suffering from cardiac arrest.

Lilly was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

