Jordan Taylor has been identified by investigators as the person who was fatally shot late on Friday night in the 5700 block of Emelia Avenue in White Marsh, though his death remains under investigation.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on March 29, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the area, where they found Taylor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about a suspect or motive has been released.

While detectives were investigating the fatal shooting, police say that a second victim, unrelated to the altercation that left Taylor dead, was struck by a stray bullet and was taken by a friend to an area hospital.

The 20-year-old woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings or events leading up to it has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 307-2020.

