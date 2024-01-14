Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Found In Car On I-83 in Baltimore: Police

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called at around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning to Exit 3 on the interstate to investigate calls of reports of a woman being shot.

Upon arrival, police say that they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and Christopher Lee inside the vehicle, who was conscious and not injured.

Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital, where died from her injury, according to the department.

The initial investigation determined that Lee had allegedly gotten into a verbal altercation with the woman, which ultimately led to her being fatally shot.

Lee was arrested and taken to Central Booking, where he was charged with second-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

