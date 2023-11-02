Man Charged For Summertime Shooting Of 19-Year-Old Inside Baltimore Business: Police

In August, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Wilkens Avenue, where they were met with a crime scene inside an area business, but no victims were in the area.

However, moments later, police say that the officers were then called to an area hospital, where there was a walk-in shooting victim who was the reportedly struck and required surgery for a life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department announced that Diquann Toney has been arrested in connection to the shooting of the 19-year-old over the summer, and he was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

No motive for the shooting has been released by police investigators.

