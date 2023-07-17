Man Arrested For Fatal Fourth Of July Stabbing In MD, Police Say

City resident Michael Atkinson, 49, has been charged with murder after 53-year-old Michael Raub was killed during an argument in the 1600 block of McHenry Street on Tuesday, July 4.

The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. on the holiday, when officers were called to the area for what was initially reported as a shooting. Instead, they found Raub suffering from life-threatening stab wounds to his chest.

Raub was rushed to the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma, where he later died. Investigators ultimately tied Atkinson to the incident (see video above) and he was arrested over the weekend in the 1500 block of Ramsey Street.

He was taken to the Central Intake Facility, where he is being held after being charged with first-degree murder. No information about his initial court appearance has been released by the department.

