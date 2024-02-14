Partly Cloudy 39°

Man, 34, Shot While Cycling In Baltimore: Police

A 34-year-old man was shot while cycling in Baltimore overnight on Wednesday, Feb. 14, police said.

Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Southeast District patrol officers responding to a nearby hospital to investigate a report of a walk-in shooting victim found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot just after midnight.

The man told police that he had been shot while riding his bike near the 1200 block of North Bond Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

