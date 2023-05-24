Mostly Cloudy 75°

Major Roads Closed After Tanker Overturns, Spills Tar All Over Baltimore Bridge

Traffic was tied up in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon when a tanker overturned and spilled tar all over the roadway, leading to multiple road closures.

The tar spill Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighers IAFF 734
The scene of the tar spill. Photo Credit: MDTA
The Moravia Road Bridge and portion of I-895 had to be shut down at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, when the truck apparently struck a guard rail and flipped onto its side, spilling the tar.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, southbound access to the interstate remained closed due to a crash on the overpass.

Access to the northbound I-95 Express toll lanes from Moravia Road were also temporarily closed during cleanup efforts.

No additional details have been released by officials.

The crash investigation and cleanup efforts both remain ongoing. No timetable for the reopening of the roads has been announced by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

