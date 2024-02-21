Lucky Lottery Player Wins 'Seats For 20 Years' At Baltimore Ravens Games

Thomas Humphries will be seeing the world through purple-colored glasses for at least the next two decades after being announced as the winner of Maryland Lottery's "Seats for 20 Years" event on Wednesday.

Nearly a million entries were made by fans vying to secure their spot at M&T Bank Stadium, and the Nottingham native was the lucky winner, landing himself club seats to every home game through 2044.

Humphries was joined on stage following the big announcement by his young daughter and partner - both sporting Ravens' purple - as he accepted the unique prize that they will be able to enjoy for years.

Other finalists - who claimed $10,000 prizes - included:

Heather Ammann, of Suitland;

Victoria Byrd, of Hanover;

Elizabeth Esposito, of Ocean Pines;

Ambaye Eyasu, of Germantown;

Thomas Humphries, of Nottingham;

John Kearney, of Forest Hill.

For years, Maryland Lottery and the Ravens have teamed up for the raffle, which allows the losers "Ravens X2" and "Ravens X5" scratchers to submit their tickets for a shot at the seats.

Other prizes included season tickets for some, shopping sprees for others, and the opportunity to travel with the team to Jacksonville next season.

