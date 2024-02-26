Loyola University Maryland Sheltering In Place Due To Bomb Threat (Developing)

An alert was issued early in the afternoon on Feb. 26 following a threat that could potentially affect the Evergreen campus.

"While the University investigates whether this is an actual threat, all members of the community are asked to shelter in place," they added. "Stay where you are and more information will follow."

The threat is being investigated by the police, and visitors have been advised to avoid the campus. Classes will be canceled until the threat is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

