Maryland Writer To Star On Jeopardy!

Who is…. the Maryland native and Towson University graduate who is set to take centerstage on Jeopardy on Monday night?

An Owings Mills High School and Towson grad, David Ciarrocchi, 36, is set to show off his smarts during the latest episode of the show against a retired systems analyst from Illinois and California attorney during the latest episode of Jeopardy!

Ciarrocchi, a writer from the Baltimore area, will make his appearance on the beloved quiz show during an appearance on Monday, April 17 against challengers Toni Van Kampen and Madeleine McKenna.

According to his LinkedIn account, Ciarrocchi has more than a decade of experience in writing, editing, proofreading, and training team members following his graduation from Towson with degrees in mass communication, journalism, and new media.

All three contestants for Monday’s show will not feature a returning champion, with defending champ Ben Chan falling ill, forcing him to postpone his next appearance until next month once he heals up.

Chan will look for his fourth straight win after seemingly being swapped out for the Baltimore native.

There will reportedly be a special viewing party for Ciarrocchi’s big appearance at the Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore, according to his Facebook page, where he excitedly discussed his upcoming appearance.

The episode will air at 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.