Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Maryland Pageant Queen Keeps Calm In Dizzying New Jersey Crash: Report

Cecilia Levine
Rachel LaBatt
Rachel LaBatt Photo Credit: Rachel LaBatt Instagram

Miss Maryland United States can certainly keep her composure.

The 26-year-old beauty queen was nothing short of graceful after a crash that spun the BMW she was riding in on Monday, Feb 14 in New Jersey, the New York Post reports.

Rachel LaBatt was riding in the sedan with her videographer and family friend, who was behind the wheel when they were struck by a plumbing and heating van at Ridgewood Avenue and Dodd Street on Glen Ridge around 9 a.m., the outlet said.

LaBatt — a flight test engineer in the Navy — was heading to Newark Penn Station to head back to Maryland after participating in New York Fashion Week, according to The Post.

LaBatt was crowned Miss Maryland United States in 2021.

Click here for more from the New York Post.

