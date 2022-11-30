Last Call: Grace Period For Marylanders To Waive Civil Video Toll Penalties Set To End

The clock is ticking for Maryland motorists who only have until just before midnight on Wednesday to pay video tolls within the Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) grace period.

Since February, the Customer Assistance Plan has been in place as a brief reprieve for drivers, offering a civil penalty waiver for video tolls. That grace period is up at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

When the clock strikes midnight, the MDTA will resume referrals of unpaid toll bills and civil penalties to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) and Maryland Department of Transportation MVA (MDOT MVA).

During the grace period, more than $125 million in civil penalties have been waived and approximately 750,000 drivers and businesses paid outstanding video tolls to wipe the slate clean.

During the grace period, “the MDTA ceased escalating toll bills to the CCU and MDOT MVA.

“This acts as a temporary payment plan by allowing you to stretch out toll payments without the worry of further consequences until the grace period ends (tonight),” officials said. “After the grace period ends, customers will remain responsible for all unpaid tolls and civil penalties, and referrals will resume."

