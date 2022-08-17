GM Recalls Nearly 500K Large SUVs For Possible Seat Belt Issue

More than 450,000 General Motors vehicles are being recalled due to seat belt concerns that could cause a potential health hazard or injury risk, the automaker announced.

Certain models of Chevrolet Tahoes (176,981), Yukons (97,436), Suburbans (84,338), Yukon XLs (58,6060), Escalades (41,636), and Escalade ESVs (25,158) are subject to the recall.

According to officials, the problem originates from a faulty rivet that holds seat belt buckles to a mounting bracket in vehicles’ third-row seats.

In total 484,155 vehicles are being recalled, though there have been no known injuries resulting from the issue, which was first mentioned in May when a customer alerted the company that a third-row seat belt buckle separated from the mount.

The recalled vehicles were all produced in 2021 and 2022.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rivet may have been improperly formed and could cause a potential risk if they failed to properly restrain passengers in the vehicles.

Dealers with vehicles subject to the recall were alerted earlier this month, and customer notifications are expected to begin toward the end of September.

Those impacted can bring their vehicles to dealerships to have their seat belts inspected and possibly replaced.

