Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Cash-For-Kids Ex-Judges Fined $200 Million In Pennsylvania: AP
Lifestyle

GM Recalls Nearly 500K Large SUVs For Possible Seat Belt Issue

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
General Motors Headquarters in Detroit.
General Motors Headquarters in Detroit. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

More than 450,000 General Motors vehicles are being recalled due to seat belt concerns that could cause a potential health hazard or injury risk, the automaker announced.

Certain models of Chevrolet Tahoes (176,981), Yukons (97,436), Suburbans (84,338), Yukon XLs (58,6060), Escalades (41,636), and Escalade ESVs (25,158) are subject to the recall.

According to officials, the problem originates from a faulty rivet that holds seat belt buckles to a mounting bracket in vehicles’ third-row seats.

In total 484,155 vehicles are being recalled, though there have been no known injuries resulting from the issue, which was first mentioned in May when a customer alerted the company that a third-row seat belt buckle separated from the mount.

The recalled vehicles were all produced in 2021 and 2022.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rivet may have been improperly formed and could cause a potential risk if they failed to properly restrain passengers in the vehicles.

Dealers with vehicles subject to the recall were alerted earlier this month, and customer notifications are expected to begin toward the end of September.

Those impacted can bring their vehicles to dealerships to have their seat belts inspected and possibly replaced.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.