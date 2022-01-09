Big Winner: Baltimore Liquor Store Sells $1M Maryland Lottery Ticket

Check your tickets!

One lucky Maryland Lottery player may be in a new tax bracket after winning a cool million dollars playing Powerball, the agency announced.

A ticket sold in Windsor Mill is worth seven figures for one lucky player who is set to cash in on the Wednesday, Aug. 31 drawing after it was purchased at Milford Liquors on Liberty Road.

The winning numbers were 07-08-19-24-28 with a Powerball of 01. The million-dollar winner matched the first five numbers, but missed out on winning the jackpot because the ticket did not match the Powerball number.

It is unclear whether the seven-figure prize has been claimed.

Despite the big victory, the jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 3 will rise to an approximate annuity value of $148 million, with an estimated cash option of $83.1 million.

The state has now sold two $2 million second-tier winning tickets, two $1 million second-tier winning tickets, 41 third-tier winning tickets worth at least $50,000 each, and four Double Play third-tier winning tickets each worth $50,000.

Officials noted that the new millionaire wasn’t the only winner: Milford Liquor will also receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the Powerball ticket.

