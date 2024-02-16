'Larger Than Life' Maryland Landscaper Was One Of A Kind Person, Family Says

Isaias Villegas passed away unexpected on Wednesday, Feb. 14., according to a GoFundMe launched by his family.

“…my brother Isaias Villegas, was tragically and suddenly taken away from his family and friends,” writes Onesimo Villegas in the campaign, organized by Kelly Dolan.

“His was larger than life, one of a kind person, with a huge heart and he will be deeply missed.”

More than $5,400 had been raised as of Friday, Feb. 16 for the family of Isaias, a Maryland landscaper and devoted dad of three young children.

Atlantic Maintenance Group left a heartfelt social media tribute following their dedicated employee’s passing:

“The AMG family has tragically lost a beloved employee unexpectedly and it has shaken us to the core,” the post says.

“Isaias Villegas was a celebrated foreman who turned your project ideas into reality. His unique skill set allowed him to excel with any project he came across…he has left his stamp on many of your properties throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia.”

In addition to organizing the campaign, AMG is assisting the family in returning Isaias’ body to Mexico to be laid to rest.

“At AMG our employees are considered family and family will always look out for each other,” the post says.

“‘When you put love out in the world it travels, and it can touch people and reach people in ways that we never even expected.’”

