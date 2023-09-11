Mostly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Lansdowne Middle School Locked Down Due To Police Investigation (Developing)

Some schools in Baltimore County were on high alert on Monday afternoon as police conducted an investigation.

Lansdowne Middle School
Lansdowne Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to the area of Lansdowne and Silerton roads at around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, prompting a temporary lockdown of Lansdowne Middle and Elementary schools, officials said.

The high school had already been dismissed for the day.

The nature of the investigation was unclear.

Police say that students were able to dismiss regularly, though members of the Baltimore County Police Department remained in the area to ensure their safety.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE