Lansdowne Middle School Locked Down Due To Police Investigation (Developing)

Officers were called to the area of Lansdowne and Silerton roads at around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, prompting a temporary lockdown of Lansdowne Middle and Elementary schools, officials said.

The high school had already been dismissed for the day.

The nature of the investigation was unclear.

Police say that students were able to dismiss regularly, though members of the Baltimore County Police Department remained in the area to ensure their safety.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

