Kidnapper Who Killed, Burned Victim In MD Over Reported Stolen Cell Phone Dispute Convicted

Bobie Barncord, 33, of Glen Burnie was found guilty of all counts for the murder of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones in August 2018, who was kidnapped and left for dead inside a burning building.

On Aug. 21, 2018, prosecutors say that members of the Baltimore Police Department were alerted that Jones had been taken at knifepoint by a man known only as “Philly” - later identified as co-conspirator Willard Turner - and the getaway driver “Bobby.”

The police were called by Jones' husband, Timmy Jones, who was able to provide the tag on the vehicle after Turner put Tiffany in a headlock and held a knife to her throat, stating "we're going to talk."

Officers were able to run the vehicle’s license plate and determined the car was registered to Barncord’s father, Darin.

Days later, first responders were alerted to a fire in the area, and upon arrival, firefighters found Jones naked and bound inside the burning structure, according to officials.

During a subsequent search of the getaway vehicle, Bates said that officers found Jones’ shoes in the backseat, and they also recovered a large knife that was consistent to the weapon described in the kidnapping.

Barncord’s DNA was also found on the knife handle.

While speaking with police, Barncord admitted to her role in the kidnapping and false imprisonment. She also discussed pouring lighter fluid on the victim while a second party set her on fire.

According to Bates, “(Barncord) indicated that part of the reason she participated in the act was that she believed the victim had stolen her cell phone.”

Barncord was convicted of:

First-degree murder;

Kidnapping;

Conspiracy to kidnap;

Arson.

Turner was previously sentenced to life plus 80 years in prison in 2020 for his role in the kidnapping. The she is sentenced, Barncord faces the same prison term.

“This is a heinous case that shows just how long the road to justice can be,” Bates said. “The depravity of this defendant’s actions can never be undone, but we can ensure that she never has the opportunity to do this to someone again.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.