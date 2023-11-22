Jealous, Controlling Boyfriend Sentenced For Violently Killing Ex-GF In Baltimore: AG

Isaac, 39, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted earlier this year of the first-degree murder of girlfriend Linique Green, 29, in September 2021 following what was described as a "tumultuous romantic relationship," where he showed concerning, controlling behavior.

According to the investigation, Isaac and Green had been involved in a “tumultuous romantic relationship,” and it was later determined that Isaac tracked Green for several blocks from her home before chasing her down and stabbing her to death nine times in the back and chest, leaving her body in the middle of the street.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department found Green on Sept. 12, 2021 suffering from multiple stab wounds to her torso in the 1100 block of North Milton Avenue, according to officials.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The joint investigation by police in Baltimore and the ATF led them to identify Isaac as a suspect in the murder, and he was indicted last summer on the charges.

“(She) deserved a partner who showed her love, compassion and made her feel safe,” ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby stated. "That is something every person in an intimate relationship deserves.

"Instead, she was threatened, controlled, and ultimately hunted down and murdered by (Isaac) because of his jealousy and insecurities."

At trial, witnesses said that Isaac exhibited controlling behavior during their relationship and warned Green not to see other people.

Before the stabbing, prosecutors say that Isaac shouted "told ya!" to Green and he was caught on camera fleeing the area by a Baltimore Police Department helicopter.

One witness testified at Isaac's trial that before the murder, he warned them "I'm gonna do you like I did 'Nique.'"

At his sentencing, prosecutors spoke about the "heinous nature of the offense," and cited his lengthy criminal history saying that he "has been given chance after chance," noting that he was on federal supervised release for a firebombing case at the time of the murder.

In 2007, Isaac was also sentenced to time in prison for attempted arson, according to the DOJ. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

"If you take a life, you forfeit the right to walk amongst free people ever again."

Green's family also spoke at his sentencing, saying that the oldest child of six was stabbed "(Isaac) stabbed all of us for eternity," while lamenting that he "stole her second chance."

They also described the loss as "catastrophic," and spoke on how difficult it was to tell Green's young daughter that she would not see her mother again.

"This senseless violence has no place in Maryland," Attorney General Anthony Brown said. "I understand that no amount of prison time can bring back a loved one lost to unthinkable violence, but I hope that this sentence will provide some solace to Ms. Green's family and friends."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.