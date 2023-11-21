Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Blocks All Northbound Lanes On I-95 In Maryland (Developing)

There will be major delays on I-95 in Maryland on Tuesday morning after a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked all northbound lanes of traffic.

The scene of the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
The scene of the tractor-trailer crash in Maryland.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
An alert was issued around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon cautioning motorists to avoid the area around exit 55 (Key Highway) in Riverside, where the truck overturned amid the wet and windy weather rolling through the region.

Many motorists complained on social media that they found themselves stuck as crews worked to investigate the crash and evaluate the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates when the road is reopened.

