IDs Sought For 3 Suspects Seen Running From Western District Shooting: Baltimore Police

It happened on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

The suspects, three Black males, are seen by multiple security cameras prior to the shooting, police said.

One suspect was wearing all black with a black hoodie and vest, another was wearing all black with a black and white sweater, and the third was wearing jeans, a tan sweater, and a black jacket, according to police.

The suspects are also seen running away from the scene of the shooting.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland offers a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Western District Detectives at 410-396-2477. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.