Human Remains Found At Vacant East Baltimore Home: Police (Developing)

There will be a busy police presence in East Baltimore on Tuesday after human remains were found inside a vacant home, according to reports.

The body was found in the 2200 block of East Fayette Street

Officers were called at approximately 9 p.m. on April 16 to the 2200 block of East Fayette Street, when a body was found inside a local residence, prompting an investigation.

During the investigation, the street was temporarily closed while police probed the incident.

No additional details were provided. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

