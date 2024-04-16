Human Remains Found At Vacant East Baltimore Home: Police (Developing)

Officers were called at approximately 9 p.m. on April 16 to the 2200 block of East Fayette Street, when a body was found inside a local residence, prompting an investigation.

During the investigation, the street was temporarily closed while police probed the incident.

No additional details were provided. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.