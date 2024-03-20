Hoarding Conditions Found At Deadly House Fire In Catonsville: Police

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on the 100 block of Helms Pick Court in Catonsville just after 11:20 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from a second-floor window.

Crews upgraded their response to a rescue upon observing a vehicle in the driveway and found the female victim in a second-floor hallway.

Firefighters reported hoarding conditions and brought the fire under control shortly after midnight, they said.

The exact cause of the fire and the identity of the victim remain under investigation by BCoPD fire investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.