Michael Eggleston, 21, has been charged in connection to the fatal December 2023 hit-and-run that left William Lewis dead, authorities announced on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2023, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a crash scene in the area of Liberty Road and Patterson Avenue in Lochearn.

Investigators say that Eggleston was driving a Dodge Challenger west on Liberty Road near the intersection when he struck a Volkswagen Passat at the intersection. The Dodge then caromed into the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road and struck Lewis' Toyota Avalon.

Days after the crash, Lewis died at an area hospital.

Eggleston initially fled the scene, but was ultimately identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

He was charged with failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and other traffic-related offenses.

Eggleston is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

