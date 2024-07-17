Partly Cloudy 92°

Heat Index Values Around 108 Degrees Possible In DMV; Storms Likely

Incoming storms may finally help residents in the DMV beat the heat - at least for now - during what has been a scorching summer with record temperatures. 

The Heat Advisory in the DMV region.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The Flood Warning in the DMV

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Forecasters are warning that severe weather is possible on Wednesday, July 17, and yet another Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service as heat index values could reach as high as 108 degrees.

"Dangerous heat and humidity will continue today along with the threat for showers and thunderstorms," they said. "Some storms may be severe, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge. 

"A Flood Watch is in effect for the Baltimore-DC corridor for the potential for flash flooding later today."

This marks the third straight day that blistering heat is expected to be replaced by storms, which have caused damage throughout the region this week. 

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," officials said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening." 

