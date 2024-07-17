Heat Index Values Around 108 Degrees Possible In DMV; Storms Likely

Forecasters are warning that severe weather is possible on Wednesday, July 17, and yet another Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service as heat index values could reach as high as 108 degrees.

"Dangerous heat and humidity will continue today along with the threat for showers and thunderstorms," they said. "Some storms may be severe, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge.

"A Flood Watch is in effect for the Baltimore-DC corridor for the potential for flash flooding later today."

This marks the third straight day that blistering heat is expected to be replaced by storms, which have caused damage throughout the region this week.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," officials said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.