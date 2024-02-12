Group Of Minors Accosted Victim During Robbery Over $10 In Baltimore, Police Say

The man was making a purchase at a store on the 800 block of Washington Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 when he was approached by approximately eight to 10 boys between ages 10 and 18, according to Baltimore Police.

The boys surrounded the victim, demanded money, and grabbed at his pockets as he pulled away and pushed them back, eventually giving them $10 before they ran from the store, police said.

Three of the suspects — two 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old — were subsequently found and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

