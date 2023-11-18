Grandparents Plan To Leave Legacy For Children After $1M Maryland Lottery Win In Catonsville

The Baltimore County resident took his wife on a ride after realizing he won a seven-figure prize playing a "Hot 777" scratch-off that he bought at an area liquor store.

He said that after realizing his newfound windfall, the winner called one of his daughters with the good news, but waited to tell his wife in person, though not before he had some fun with her.

“When she came home, I was there, serious, on the couch and I told her to sit down because I needed to tell her something,” he said with a grin, Lottery officials said.

“I honestly thought there was a death in the family, the way he looked,” the winner’s wife said at Lottery Headquarters as they claimed their winnings. “And when he said he won $1 million, I just got so emotional.

"(This) could not have happened to a better guy."

It was a fruitful day for the Catonsville man, who also claimed $500 and $50 prizes on different scratch-off tickets before the big win, which was purchased the West Shell gas station in his hometown.

“I was really in shock,” he said. “I mean, this is truly a miracle.”

With their winnings, the beloved grandparents said that they plan to use the cash to help support some family members that may have struggled at times in recent years, while stashing some away to treat themselves along the way.

"We can sleep at night knowing that we can leave our children a legacy and not baggage."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.